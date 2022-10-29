MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Cap of $102.59 Million

MVL (MVL) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $102.59 million and $1.52 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.78 or 0.31891673 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012458 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,952,958,863 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

