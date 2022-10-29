My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24 Hour Volume Hits $761,150.00

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $761,150.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

