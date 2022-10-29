MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $99.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Trading Up 8.3 %

MYRG opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.29. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.22.

Insider Activity at MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $708.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.15 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 15.03%. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Betty R. Johnson sold 7,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $705,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 4,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $459,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,240 shares of company stock worth $1,588,678. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.