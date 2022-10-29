Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Raised to $189.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $189.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.60.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $169.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.67. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.56). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. The business had revenue of $631.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

