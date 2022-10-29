Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Raised to $189.00

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2022

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $189.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.60.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

Nabors Industries stock opened at $169.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.67. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $207.67.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($6.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.43) by ($0.56). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. The business had revenue of $631.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -24.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.