National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$33.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. CSFB cut shares of Canadian Utilities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.31.
Canadian Utilities Price Performance
Shares of TSE CU opened at C$36.03 on Tuesday. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$33.24 and a one year high of C$41.94. The firm has a market cap of C$9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 17.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Insider Transactions at Canadian Utilities
In other news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total transaction of C$40,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $49,205.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
Featured Articles
