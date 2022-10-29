National Bankshares Lowers Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Price Target to C$38.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance
TSE:BIP.UN opened at C$49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.78 billion and a PE ratio of 52.34. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$44.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.08.
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.
