National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.
National Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.
National Instruments Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of NATI stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,443. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments
In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on NATI. UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.
National Instruments Company Profile
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
