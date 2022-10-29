National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

National Instruments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.4%.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NATI stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,443. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.75. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NATI. UBS Group began coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.