National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI stock opened at $38.72 on Thursday. National Instruments has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,078.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,078.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,065,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter worth $54,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.