Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NTZ opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.87. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the first quarter worth about $534,000. 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

