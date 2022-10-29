Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 15.4% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $426.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00138707 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00250246 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00066369 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00019409 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000358 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,729,903 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

