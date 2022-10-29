Navcoin Price Hits $0.0603 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $83.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00137595 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00248006 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00065572 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00019038 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,733,221 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

