Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Navient Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,194. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Analysts expect that Navient will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Navient to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.