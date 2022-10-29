Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Navient to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Navient stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. 1,513,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,194. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 187.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 91,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter worth $2,028,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

