Neblio Price Tops $2.11 on Top Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market cap of $39.82 million and $4.49 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00010114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.65 or 0.31954817 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012480 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,626,193 coins and its circulating supply is 18,881,368 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.