NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 879 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,708 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 258.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,238,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $386,161,000 after buying an additional 2,334,929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 802.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,391,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $881,254,000 after purchasing an additional 950,305 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $133.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

