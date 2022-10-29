NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 36,450.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $625,965,000 after purchasing an additional 776,419 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.52.

McDonald’s stock opened at $274.52 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $274.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.40. The stock has a market cap of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

