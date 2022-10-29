NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 103 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after acquiring an additional 174,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,966,000 after purchasing an additional 668,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.55.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

LHX opened at $248.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.89 and a 200-day moving average of $234.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

