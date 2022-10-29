Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NEM. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €49.34 ($50.35) on Friday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €43.49 ($44.38) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($118.52). The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of €53.60 and a 200-day moving average of €61.86.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

