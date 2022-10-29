Neo Market Capitalization Tops $624.61 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $8.85 or 0.00042461 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $624.61 million and approximately $40.37 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002952 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,654.84 or 0.31973333 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000466 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012482 BTC.
About Neo
NEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.