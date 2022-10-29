Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.82

Shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and traded as low as $6.50. Neovasc shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 3,438 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVCN shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 12.88, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($2.04). Neovasc had a negative return on equity of 59.00% and a negative net margin of 1,114.01%. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. will post -12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

