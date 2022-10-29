Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 126 at Berenberg Bank

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from CHF 130 to CHF 126 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.25.
Nestlé Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
