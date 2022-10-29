Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 126 at Berenberg Bank

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from CHF 130 to CHF 126 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nestlé from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Nestlé from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,176,000 after purchasing an additional 176,512 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 19.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 456,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after purchasing an additional 73,977 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 63.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 67,264 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth approximately $4,093,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

