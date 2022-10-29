Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 491.2% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 361,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $63,138,000 after purchasing an additional 212,096 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $295.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.37. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.55.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

