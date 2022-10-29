Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 361,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $63,138,000 after purchasing an additional 212,096 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,024,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,947,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.55.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $295.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.