NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 170,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NetSol Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 1,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

