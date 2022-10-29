New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. New Oriental Education & Technology Group updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Down 4.6 %

EDU stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CICC Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.80 to $36.60 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,490,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,114,000 after buying an additional 21,246,644 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,067,800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,201,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 2,035,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.