NewMarket Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.10 (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NewMarket has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE NEU traded up $6.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $303.28. 31,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,557. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $360.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $723.64 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NewMarket in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewMarket

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NewMarket by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 31.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NewMarket by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.