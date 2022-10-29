Newmont Co. (NGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 7th

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.761 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$58.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.93. The firm has a market cap of C$46.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$53.19 and a 1 year high of C$108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGT shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

