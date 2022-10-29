Newmont Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

Newmont has increased its dividend payment by an average of 57.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Newmont has a payout ratio of 106.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Newmont to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

Newmont Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NEM opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 99,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

