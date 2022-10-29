Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the September 30th total of 9,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director David L. Sze acquired 765,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares in the company, valued at 36,136,971.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nextdoor news, Director David L. Sze acquired 765,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.31 per share, for a total transaction of 2,532,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,917,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 36,136,971.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc purchased 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.06 per share, for a total transaction of 4,896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,043,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,612,693.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,765,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,939,150. 41.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the second quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth $41,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor stock traded up 0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 2.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,814. Nextdoor has a 52 week low of 2.43 and a 52 week high of 18.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of 2.96 and a 200-day moving average of 3.37.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.10. The business had revenue of 54.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 56.27 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. On average, analysts predict that Nextdoor will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KIND shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 4.55.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

