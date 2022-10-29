Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nextdoor were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 1,371.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 4.55.

Shares of NYSE KIND opened at 2.75 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 2.43 and a 12-month high of 18.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of 2.96 and a 200 day moving average of 3.37.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10. The company had revenue of 54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 56.27 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Sze purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,603,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 19,215,789.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Sze bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 2.91 per share, for a total transaction of 4,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,603,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 19,215,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.06 per share, with a total value of 4,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,043,364 shares in the company, valued at 24,612,693.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,765,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,939,150. Company insiders own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

