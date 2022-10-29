NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Raised to $88.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEP. Bank of America boosted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.22.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

