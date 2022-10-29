NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT Raised to $25.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NXGN stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.08. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Insider Activity

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,761 shares of company stock worth $792,743. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 509,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 45,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.