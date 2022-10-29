NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFI. CIBC upgraded shares of NFI Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.25.

NFI Group stock opened at C$9.63 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$8.70 and a 1-year high of C$26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$717.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.03.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.70) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$576.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.33%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

