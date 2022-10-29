Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the September 30th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Nicholas Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,414,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,499,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial during the first quarter worth $554,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Nicholas Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,129. Nicholas Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $86.36 million, a P/E ratio of -97.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.