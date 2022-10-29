NightDragon Acquisition (NASDAQ:NDACU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 2,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

NightDragon Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NightDragon Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,943,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

NightDragon Acquisition Company Profile

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of cybersecurity, safety, security, and privacy sectors.

