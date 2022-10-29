Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,430 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of Li-Cycle worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 61.1% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 175,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 66,625 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 16.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 120.8% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 22.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LICY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

LICY stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.12.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.