Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,809 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of Berkeley Lights worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 44.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 67,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at $1,048,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in Berkeley Lights by 52.6% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 71.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 63,455 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The firm had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

