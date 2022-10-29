Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.24 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.81.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $104.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $90.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

