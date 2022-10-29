Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $32.67 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.