Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $511,000 Stock Position in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,144 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 5.33% of Organovo worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of ONVO opened at $1.77 on Friday. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Organovo Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.