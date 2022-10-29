Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 174,934 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,377,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 320,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after buying an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.84.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

