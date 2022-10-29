Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,519 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUZI. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 333,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $5.10 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 32.30% and a negative net margin of 384.05%. Vuzix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

