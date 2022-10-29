Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,879 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

