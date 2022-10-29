Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.63-$5.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.92 billion-$6.92 billion.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nitto Denko from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,785. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $44.24.

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nitto Denko will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

