Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.63-$5.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.92 billion-$6.92 billion.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nitto Denko from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Nitto Denko Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,785. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. Nitto Denko has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $44.24.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
Read More
