Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.63-$5.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.92 billion-$6.92 billion.

Nitto Denko Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NDEKY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 34,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,785. Nitto Denko has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $44.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 11.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Nitto Denko

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nitto Denko from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

(Get Rating)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.