NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

NL Industries has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NL Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:NL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. 19,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,713. The stock has a market cap of $426.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.98. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NL Industries

NL Industries ( NYSE:NL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a net margin of 48.59% and a return on equity of 18.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

