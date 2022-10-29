Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) & Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Critical Comparison

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nokia Oyj and Global Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Oyj 0 3 10 0 2.77 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus price target of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 36.97%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.4% of Nokia Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nokia Oyj and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Oyj 7.45% 12.13% 5.44% Global Technologies -1,026.46% N/A -123.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nokia Oyj and Global Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Oyj $26.27 billion 0.95 $1.92 billion $0.35 12.69 Global Technologies $120,000.00 34.74 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats Global Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, and cloud and virtualization services, as well as wi-fi portfolio, including mesh solutions and cloud-based controllers; IP routing solutions for IP aggregation, and edge and core applications for residential, business, mobile, and industrial services; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro access and aggregation, data center interconnect, regional, and long-haul/ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers business applications software, cloud and cognitive services, core networks software, and enterprise solutions. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

