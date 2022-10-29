Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Hold”

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets began coverage on Nolato AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a SEK 60 price objective on the stock.
Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of NLTBF stock opened at 6.33 on Friday. Nolato AB has a 52 week low of 6.33 and a 52 week high of 9.00.
Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile
Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and other industrial sectors in North America, Sweden, Asia, and other Europe region. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; manufactures pipette tips, deep-well plates, microtubes, and PCR products; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nolato AB (publ) (NLTBF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Nolato AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nolato AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.