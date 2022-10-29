Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Hold”

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets began coverage on Nolato AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a SEK 60 price objective on the stock.

Get Nolato AB (publ) alerts:

Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of NLTBF stock opened at 6.33 on Friday. Nolato AB has a 52 week low of 6.33 and a 52 week high of 9.00.

Nolato AB (publ) Company Profile

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, and other industrial sectors in North America, Sweden, Asia, and other Europe region. The company offers consumables and reusable labware for clinical, chemical, forensic, research, and industrial testing laboratories; manufactures pipette tips, deep-well plates, microtubes, and PCR products; assemblies and post-processing services; and products for primary pharmaceutical packaging, as well as for solids, creams, and ophthalmic and customized production solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nolato AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nolato AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.