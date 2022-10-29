Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Stake Increased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOMD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 236.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 161,832 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 116.3% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,711 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,201,000 after purchasing an additional 141,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Capital Ltd increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 1,610,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NOMD stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.