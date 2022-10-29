Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Noranda Income Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NNDIF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Noranda Income Fund has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Get Noranda Income Fund alerts:

About Noranda Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns an electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; zinc slab, a general commodity grade metal; and granulated zinc, which is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.