Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Downgraded to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Noranda Income Fund Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NNDIF opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Noranda Income Fund has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.48.
About Noranda Income Fund
